Authorities work at a scene along the Peninsula where a police chase came to an end. (June 27, 2018)

A female driver was taken into custody Wednesday after leading officers on a pursuit through the Standford University campus and across a section of the Peninsula, according to police.

Officers tried to conduct a warrant stop near El Camino Real and Stanford Drive, but the woman failed to pull over, police stated.

The driver proceeded to lead police on a pursuit through the Stanford campus, westbound along Page Mill Road past Interstate 280 and up into the hills on Alexis Drive, according to police.

Officers eventually managed to surround the car and take the woman into custody, according to police.

It is not clear what jurisdiction the warrant was out of, but it was for "assault with a deadly weapon," police stated.

Further information was not available.