Woman Rescued From Balcony as Crews Fight Fire in San Francisco

A woman was rescued from a fourth-floor balcony in San Francisco Tuesday morning as firefighters battled a blaze in the city's Nob Hill neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The fire, which has since been pronounced under control, broke out at 1591 Jackson St., fire officials said.

The woman who was rescued was listed in stable condition, according to fire officials.

A total of six adults were displaced as a result of the fire, fire officials said.

The public is asked to avoid the area.