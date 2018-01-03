A 38-year-old woman was shot during a robbery near San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood early Wednesday, according to police.

A 38-year-old woman was shot after being robbed of her purse and cellphone near San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood early Wednesday, according to police.

The woman, who was shot in the area of Sutter and Larkin streets just after midnight, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Before the shooting, a male suspect hopped out of a vehicle and approached the woman, according to police. The suspect snatched the woman's belongings, and as the woman made a run for it, the suspect shot in her direction with a handgun.

The suspect then jumped in a car believed to be driven by a female, according to police.

Further information was not available.



