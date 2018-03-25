yo_co - stock.adobe.com

A woman was stabbed to death and a man was taken into custody in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, according to San Francisco police.

At about 2:10 p.m.. responded to reports of a domestic violence incident at a residence on Chester Avenue, near Park Merced, where they found a woman suffering from stab wounds, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

The suspect also was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds, police said.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is investigating the stabbing.