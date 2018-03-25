Woman Stabbed to Death, Suspect Arrested in Apparent Domestic Violence Incident in SF: Police - NBC Bay Area
Woman Stabbed to Death, Suspect Arrested in Apparent Domestic Violence Incident in SF: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A woman was stabbed to death and a man was taken into custody in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, according to San Francisco police.

    At about 2:10 p.m.. responded to reports of a domestic violence incident at a residence on Chester Avenue, near Park Merced, where they found a woman suffering from stab wounds, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

    The suspect also was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds, police said.

    The SFPD Homicide Detail is investigating the stabbing.

