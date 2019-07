Authorities shut down eastbound Interstate 580 in Richmond after a woman was struck and killed. (July 17, 2019)

A woman was struck and killed on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported around 5:43 a.m. at Cutting Boulevard. All eastbound lanes are being diverted off the freeway at Harbour Way with no estimated time of reopening.

No further information is immediately available.