Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in San Francisco Hit-and-Run - NBC Bay Area
Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in San Francisco Hit-and-Run

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 47 minutes ago

    Police investigate a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco. (Dec. 12, 2018)

    A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene of the hit-and-run collision in San Francisco Wednesday morning, according to police.

    The hit-and-run occurred around 3:25 a.m. at the intersection of Bush and Leavenworth streets, according to police.

    Based on preliminary information, it appears as though the woman was crossing Bush Street when she was hit by a dark vehicle, police said. 

    Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444. People can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

