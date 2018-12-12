A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene of the hit-and-run collision in San Francisco Wednesday morning, according to police.

The hit-and-run occurred around 3:25 a.m. at the intersection of Bush and Leavenworth streets, according to police.

Based on preliminary information, it appears as though the woman was crossing Bush Street when she was hit by a dark vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444. People can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.