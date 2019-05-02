Woman Wanted in Emeryville for Stealing Nanny's Identity

Police in the East Bay are searching for a woman who is wanted for several felonies in Oakland after she allegedly tried to assume another woman's identity as a child caretaker.

An Emeryville resident alerted law enforcement that 60-year-old Darlene Mariana Monticalvo had used her identity in an attempt to get hired as a nanny for two families in San Francisco. That resident said the families were able to contact her and that's when they realized Monticalvo was a "con artist," according to police.

Monticalvo had been interviewed by a family in San Francisco last Friday and the surveillance video at the residence captured her on camera, police said. Investigators eventually identified her as the same woman who is wanted by the Oakland Police Department for several felony charges including injury to a child.

Monticalvo targeted young, affluent families, police said. She has a history of running the nanny scams in Contra Costa County.

Anyone with information about Monticalvo's criminal conduct is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department at (510) 596-3700.