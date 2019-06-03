A Bay Area mother of three died Friday when she was swept away by a waterfall near South Lake Tahoe, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Dina Stephanie Espinosa, 35, was sitting in one of the pools of water at Eagle Falls just above Vikingsholm in Emerald Bay when she slipped while reaching for a tree branch and was carried away over the waterfall, according to the sheriff's office.

A search and rescue team and dive team recovered Espinosa's body shortly after deputies arrived on the scene.

A GoFundMe page created to raise money for Espinosa's funeral and for her three children described her as someone who "gave everything for those she loved, she loved nature, being outdoors, and spending time with her kids."

The page, which had raised nearly $6,000 of a $20,000 goal as of Monday evening, noted that Eagle Falls was "a place she visited often and found serenity in."

Espionosa recently opened a business in Benicia.