A woman with a dog hopped in and stole a Police Service Technician vehicle Thursday afternoon in Oakland and took a ride to San Francisco and back.

A civilian police technician said he was assisting at an assault scene on the 2100 block of Myrtle St. when a woman with a dog approached his vehicle and asked him if she could pass through, according to Oakland Police.

The technician said yes but instead of passing by, the woman jumped into the vehicle with her dog and took off, prompting the Oakland Police and California Highway Patrol helicopters to search for the missing vehicle.

Police received reports of the vehicle in San Francisco and officers later spotted the car heading back to Oakland across the Bay Bridge, accoring to police.

Officers eventually found and pulled over the vehicle near 1100 block of Burma Rd. in Oakland. The driver was taken into custody without an incident, police said.

Her only passenger, a brown medium-sized canine, was taken to Animal Services and was being treated with "tender loving care," according to police. Officials will later determine if the dog belongs to the suspect.