CHP officers received calls from people who saw a car go over the edge of a cliff near Bodega Bay. Upon arrival, a woman and her dog were found inside the vehicle.

A woman and her dog were rescued after driving off of a cliff near Bodega Bay Saturday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a call around 4 p.m. from people who saw the car go over the edge.

Upon arrival, they discovered a woman and her dog still alive in the car. The woman was taken to the hospital with the help of chopper and is in critical condition.

The dog escaped unharmed.