Woman in Wheelchair Injured in Antioch Hit-and-Run Collision

A 65-year-old woman in a wheelchair suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run collision in Antioch early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Discovery Bay woman was taken to the hospital after being hit in the area of Lone Tree Way and Davidson Drive, according to police. She remains in critical condition.

The Antioch Police Department was notified about the hit-and-run just before 3 a.m. Arriving officers found the woman to be unresponsive.

Officials determined that the woman was crossing the road in her wheelchair when she was hit by the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle ditched the scene and has yet to be found.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Johnsen at 925-779-6900, extension 84265, or ejohnsen@ci.antioch.ca.us. People are also able to text a tip to 274637 using the key word ANTIOCH.