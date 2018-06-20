Woman's Stun Gun Undetected at SFO and On Flight to LAX

A San Francisco woman is worried about safety at the airport after she says she accidentally left a weapon in her purse, and security officers missed it during the screening.

Ashley Montgomery says she and the weapon, a stun gun, made it all the way to Los Angeles from San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday completely undetected.

The Transportation Security Administration has strict rules when it comes to what travelers can and cannot bring on an airplane, so she's wondering how she was able to get a stun gun past security and on a flight.

Montgomery even recorded video on her cellphone to show just how close her first class seat was to the pilots in the cockpit.

"I normally don’t carry it on a regular basis, so I had it in my purse and had totally forgotten to take it out," Montgomery said. "It concerns me that I was able to get through with that and that someone else could get through with something else worse."

Montgomery said she didn't discover the weapon in her purse until she was aboard her flight. She had reached into her purse to get her phone charger and felt the stun gun.

"This is the part that would shock you: The top part here is the button that you press, and this turns it on," Montgomery explained while displaying the stun gun. "And then the bottom has these very sharp, jagged edges; if you had to use it, it’s something ... you could stab somebody with it."

Montgomery said she decided not to tell anybody on the flight about it, but she found it unsettling that she was able to keep it to herself.

"I didn’t have any mis-intentions of bringing it on or using it, so I didn’t want to scare anybody," she said. "I don’t know how it got missed, but it was very shocking to me."

SFO contracts its security screening to a private company called Covenant, which screens passengers under the authority of the TSA. So the TSA says the missed stun gun is Covenant’s fault.

Covenant did not respond to requests for comment.