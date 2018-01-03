Thousands of women and allies gathered across the Bay Area in January of last year to protest misogyny and gender discrimination. Now, the organizers behind the historic Women's Marches are hosting anniversary events. (Jan. 3, 2018.)

On Jan. 21, 2017, millions of women and allies gathered in a worldwide demonstration to protest the election of President Donald Trump. The collective protests are widely considered to be the most-attended in modern history.

Now, to mark the first anniversary of the mobilization effort, organizers behind the original Women’s March on Washington and its sister marches are planning to once again take to the streets to oppose gender discrimination and the Trump administration’s policies. The theme this year is “Here Our Vote,” a reference to the power women and allies hope to have at the polls during the 2018 midterm elections.

Check the growing list of Bay Area and Northern California events below. This page will be updated as speakers are announced.

Women’s March Oakland: Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Women’s March San Francisco: Saturday, Jan. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Women’s March Contra Costa: Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

Women’s March San Jose: Saturday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Women’s March Napa Valley: Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Women’s March Modesto: Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Women’s March Sacramento: Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Women’s March Monterey Bay: Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. 3 p.m.

Women’s March Fresno: Saturday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Women’s March Santa Cruz: Saturday, Jan. 20 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.