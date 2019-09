Two people died early Friday morning after a wrong-way driver struck another vehicle on northbound Highway 85 in Mountain View, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which was reported around 1:05 a.m., has all northbound lanes of the highway closed at Evelyn Avenue.

Officials hope to reopen the northbound lanes by 6 a.m., possibly sooner.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.