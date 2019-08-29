Wrong Way Driver Caught on Video in South Bay; No Injuries

An 81-year-old San Jose man was seen driving on the wrong side of two South Bay freeways early Thursday morning before California Highway Patrol officers stopped him.

At about 5 a.m., the CHP received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 85 in San Jose and into Mountain View, the CHP said. A driver on the opposite side of the freeway took video of the wrong-way driver.

The driver continued traveling northbound onto the southbound lanes of Highway 101, where CHP officers conducted a traffic break. The officers then were able to stop the wrong-way driver near the Marsh Road exit in Redwood City, the CHP said.

The man, who has not been identified, told officers he was driving to Hollister and became disoriented on the freeway, the CHP said.

The man was not arrested and instead was driven home by CHP officers. The CHP has recommended to the Department of Motor Vehicles that the man's driving status be re-evaluated.