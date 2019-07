The widow of a CNBC financial analyst has sued Southwest Airlines, saying the airline is to blame for her husband’s death. Melissa Colorado reports. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Wrongful Death Suit vs. Southwest in Hands of the Jury

The widow of a CNBC financial analyst has sued Southwest Airlines, saying the airline is to blame for her husband’s death.

She claims the flight crew confused her husband’s medical emergency for erratic behavior, and she is seeking millions of dollars in damages.

Attorneys for the airline say flight attendants handled the situation as best as they could.

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday, and the case is in the hands of the jury.

Melissa Colorado has the full story in the video above.