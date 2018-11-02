Yelp Adds Kiosk Systems to Restaurants

Bay Area-based Yelp has added a new kiosk system in restaurants throughout the United States that will allow guests to add their party on a wait list.

The business and restaurant review company acquired NoWait in 2017, a Philadelphia-based startup that helps restaurants by utilizing an iPad system for its waitlist.

Guests can use the system to check the restaurant's waitlist and sign up. The system is also available through Yelp's mobile app. Users can also adjust their arrival time through the system.

Yelp in a report by Eater San Francisco said it does not intend to replace restaurant hosts with kiosks.