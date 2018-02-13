Yelp's Most Popular Valentine's Day Restaurants

Chris Godney/Bloomberg via Getty Images File image.

It may be quite hard to choose the perfect place to wine and dine on Valentine’s Day. Yelp has made it easy by compiling a list of the most popular places for reservations in Santa Clara County and San Francisco for Feb 14.

In Santa Clara County, Orchard City Kitchen in Campbell takes the No. 1 spot, offering a three-course Valentine’s Day meal.

In San Jose are Scotts Seafood, The Table, Mount Hamilton Grandview Restaurant and Taurinus Brazilian Steak House.

Scotts Seafood serves classic seafood dishes and cocktails, Mount Hamilton offers seafood as well, along with beef and veal, while Taurinus is an all-you-can-eat Brazilian-style BBQ restaurant.

Those in Palo Alto also have top choices, like Vietnamese restaurant Tamarine and Italian restaurant iTalico.

The Pastaria & Market in Los Gatos also made the list along with Sumiya Yakitori in the city of Santa Clara.

In San Francisco, a variety of cuisines were chosen, from Italian, to Mexican, to Thai. No surprise given the city’s diversity.

At the top of the list was The Slanted Door, a Vietnamese and Asian fusion restaurant bar with beautiful views of the bay. It was followed by the dimly lit Bourbon & Branch, which specializes in handcrafted cocktails.

Loló, a Mexican restaurant with colorful walls made the list along with the upscale, 2-floored Cockscomb Restaurant.

South-Indian crêpes and spice-infused cocktails can be found in Dosa on Fillmore, just as popular as the Beach Chalet Brewery & Restaurant where house-made beer and ocean views can be found.

Thai food can be enjoyed at the Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine, and Brazilian at Espetus Churrascaria Brazilian Steak House.

For this research, Yelp looked at the reservation volume for the last three months for those restaurants that take reservations.



