Free frozen yogurt? We’ll take it!

Yogurtland is celebrating International Frozen Yogurt Day by giving out free yogurt, ice cream and toppings on Feb. 6.

Foodie fans can visit participating locations from 4 to 7 p.m. for a free 5-ounce cup with as many toppings as they’d like.

The famous frozen yogurt chain will have more than a dozen participating shops in San Jose, Walnut Creek, pleasant hill, Dublin, San Ramon, Hayward, Fremont, Milpitas, Mountain View, Campbell, Palo Alto and Burlingame.

