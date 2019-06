A 125-acre brush fire dubbed the "Sand Fire" prompted mandatory evacuations for homes along Road 41 and Highway 16 in Yolo County Saturday afternoon.

Flames are burning near towns Rumsey and Guinda. Smoke can be seen from Sonoma County, but fire officials say there is no current threat in that area.

Cal Fire reported an evacuation center is set up in the Esparto Boy Scout Cabin in 16980 Yolo Avenue.

No additional information was immeditaly available.