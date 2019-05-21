Yosemite National Park said Tuesday that the park is expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend, with a high visitation rate, especially from Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27.

Park officials are asking visitors to arrive at the park before 9:00 a.m. or after 5:00 p.m. Once they are inside the park, visitors should park their vehicles at the Yosemite Village, Yosemite Falls or Half Dome Village day parking areas and visit Yosemite Valley by using the free shuttle bus service, bike paths, and hiking trails.

Officials have said that “parking in Yosemite Valley is limited and parking is expected to fill early.”

According to a press release, campgrounds in Yosemite Valley, as well as Wawona and Hodgdon Meadow (which are on the reservation system) are completely sold out for the entire weekend.

“There are no first come, first served campgrounds currently open in Yosemite National Park,” officials said.

The only campground now on a daily lottery system is Camp 4. In order to enter the daily lottery, visit www.recreation.gov.

Other camping and lodging options: Gateway communities surrounding the park.

Road closures: The Tioga Road through Yosemite National Park remains closed due to the heavy winter snowpack.

Visit the Yosemite website to plan hikes and other interesting things to do during your visit.