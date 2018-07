A 1-acre lot in Palo Alto is on the market for $15 million. (July 9, 2018)

If the nearly $100 million Palo Alto mega home is just a tad bit out of your price range and you're still looking for property along the Peninsula here's another option: a vacant 1.03-acre lot for $15 million.

A Redfin listing for the property shows the parcel located across Foothill Boulevard within view of Gunn High School at Arastradero and Old Trace Road. Check out the listing on Redfin.com.

Meanwhile, the listing reinforces what you already know: it's expensive to live in the Bay Area.