You Lose 103 Hours a Year Sitting in Bay Area Traffic: Study

By Scott Budman

Published 47 minutes ago

    A new study says the Bay Area has the second-worst traffic in the country, and it's costing the region billions of dollars.

    The Texas A&M study ranks the Bay Area behind only Los Angeles for worst traffic in the nation. According to the data, local residents lose 103 hours a year sitting in traffic.

    The Bay Area's economy loses almost $2.5 billion while motorists sit in traffic. In addition, the study says commuters burn more than 3 billion gallons of fuel while sitting in slowdowns.

    Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino says all of this is affecting the Bay Area's position as a technology and business leader. Companies are also at risk of losing talented employees to other regions with less traffic and cheaper housing.

    The solution? More public transportation funded by voter-approved taxes. The Silicon Valley Leadership Group said it hopes to put a measure on the 2020 ballot for even more public transportation options.

