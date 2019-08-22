You Lose 103 Hours a Year Sitting in Bay Area Traffic: Study

A new study says the Bay Area has the second-worst traffic in the country, and it's costing the region billions of dollars. Scott Budman reports.

The Texas A&M study ranks the Bay Area behind only Los Angeles for worst traffic in the nation. According to the data, local residents lose 103 hours a year sitting in traffic.

The Bay Area's economy loses almost $2.5 billion while motorists sit in traffic. In addition, the study says commuters burn more than 3 billion gallons of fuel while sitting in slowdowns.

Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino says all of this is affecting the Bay Area's position as a technology and business leader. Companies are also at risk of losing talented employees to other regions with less traffic and cheaper housing.

The solution? More public transportation funded by voter-approved taxes. The Silicon Valley Leadership Group said it hopes to put a measure on the 2020 ballot for even more public transportation options.