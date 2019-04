New figures from Charles Schwab show in the famously expensive Bay Area you must have $4.2 million in total holdings to be considered wealthy. Scott Budman reports.

Here's How Much You Need to Be 'Wealthy' in Bay Area

New figures from Charles Schwab show in the famously expensive Bay Area you must have $4.2 million in total holdings to be considered wealthy.

The figure is nearly double the national average of $2.4 million.

While earning $115,000 annually puts you in the "well off" category across the nation, Charles Schwab notes you'll need to make more than $300,000 a year to earn that status in the Bay Area.

