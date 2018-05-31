YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam visited the company's headquarters and "inquired about employment" a day before she opened fire at employees on April 3, San Bruno police said Thursday.

Aghdam visited YouTube's office in Mountain View on April 2 for approximately 10 minutes at around 12:40 p.m., according to new details released by police. She asked for directions to the main office and was directed to the front desk where police said she inquired about employement.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said, but they still believe Aghdam acted alone when she shot three YouTube employees due to her displeasure with the company's business practices.

She posted the videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.



