The woman police said shot three YouTube employees on Tuesday might have done so partly because she was angry at recent changes by the company that affected those who post videos on the social media site.

So-called YouTubers posted on the site for profit. And for a while, users could post just about anything. The process was simple: if users clicked on an ad or if YouTubers attracted 10,000 viewers, money was made.

But that changed recently.

Earlier this year, YouTube made it harder for users to make money, while also reviewing and cracking down on more of their content.

Among those complaining, Nasim Aghdam, who said in a series of YouTube videos that she was angry at the company for changing the rules.

Aghdam had, in one of her YouTube videos, complained about "discrimination and hatred problems against me."

Police said Aghdam opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno on Tuesday, wounding three people before taking her own life.