YouTube Shooter Was Upset Over Company's Rule Changes: Police - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest YouTube Shooting Details
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

YouTube Shooter Was Upset Over Company's Rule Changes: Police

By Scott Budman

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    YouTube Shooter Was Upset Over Company's Rule Changes: Police

    The woman police said shot three YouTube employees on Tuesday might have done so partly because she was angry at recent changes by the company that affected those who post videos on the social media site.

    So-called YouTubers posted on the site for profit. And for a while, users could post just about anything. The process was simple: if users clicked on an ad or if YouTubers attracted 10,000 viewers, money was made.

    But that changed recently.

    Earlier this year, YouTube made it harder for users to make money, while also reviewing and cracking down on more of their content.

    Among those complaining, Nasim Aghdam, who said in a series of YouTube videos that she was angry at the company for changing the rules.

    Aghdam had, in one of her YouTube videos, complained about "discrimination and hatred problems against me."

    Police said Aghdam opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno on Tuesday, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices