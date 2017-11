A young Warriors fan is surprised with tickets to the game. (Nov. 24, 2017)

Charles Hinkle is making a strong case for Uncle of the Year.

Video of the Florida resident surprising his nephew with tickets to the Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat game has gone viral.

Hinkle on Friday afternoon tweeted the video with the comment "Surprising my nephew to the @warriors at @MiamiHEAT game. Doesn't get more wholesome than this."

He's not lying, especially when we see his nephew's emotional and priceless reaction. Check it out below.