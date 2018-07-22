The Pathway Home, which from 2008 until last March provided mental health therapy for veterans at a facility on the grounds of the California Veterans Home, will not reopen after a shooting that killed the center's director, a psychologist and a therapist.

The Pathway Home had been closed since the March 9 shooting, when a veteran receiving mental health services there shot the three women before killing himself, according to a spokesman for The Pathway Home.

Veterans in Pathway programs have since been referred to other service providers, including Napa-based Mentis (which hired one of Pathway's clinicians), and to various Veterans Administration Northern California Health Care System facilities, including its outpatient clinic in Martinez.

In a letter to Pathway supporters, Dorothy Salmon, chairwoman of the Pathway board, said, "Our focus now is to continue honoring the memory of our fallen colleagues by helping to support other Pathway Home-like facilities, working to support similar VA programs and partnering with local Rotary Clubs and veterans' facilities to bring our model of reintegration to communities across the country."

The Pathway Home will formally end its lease with the Veterans Home of California on Aug. 31.