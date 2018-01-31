A South Bay youth soccer coach was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assaulting a minor, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

Marcial Gonzalez Jr., 27, of Morgan Hill, who was taken into custody by Morgan Hill officers, allegedly sexually assaulted a minor who he had met through coaching, police said, but it was not clear whether the victim was one of his players.

Gonzalez also was a Lyft driver, but police said the assault occurred at a private residence in Morgan Hill.

Gonzalez has been a coach at Oak Grove High School in San Jose since November 2017. He also coaches at South Valley Junior High in Gilroy, police said.

Previously, Gonzalez worked as a coach for Sentinal Soccer Club and as a junior varsity boys soccer coach at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill between October 2015 and February 2016, police said.

With Gonzalez’s association to youth through coaching, Morgan Hill police are investigating to determine if there are other victims or witnesses. Antone with information is asked to call the Morgan Hill Police Department 408-779-2101 or Detective Burdick at 669-253-4960.