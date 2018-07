After two seasons with the Warriors, the Zaza Pachulia era is over. The veteran center is reportedly headed to Detroit.

Pachulia and the Pistons agreed to a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania.

The 34-year-old Pachulia averaged 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his two championship seasons with the Warriors.

Over his 15-year NBA career, Pachulia has averaged 6.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for five different teams.