‘A Kind Soul': Family Remembers Teen Struck, Killed in Mountain View

A 13-year-old boy who was struck and killed in Mountain View Thursday morning as he was biking to school was "a kind soul" who was "loved by everybody," his family said.

Andre Retana was hit by a transport truck at about 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road, according to police. He was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"We just hoped it was a broken leg, a broken something," Ryan Lara, Retana's father, said. "When we saw the accident, we're like, 'Oh, he’s going to make it. He's so strong.' He’s the strongest kid. He’s as big as me. He's stronger than me. He’s a great kid. He should still be here. This isn’t fair."

The truck driver remained at the scene of the collision and cooperated with authorities, according to police. Investigators said neither speed nor drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Lara said his son played baseball and basketball and had plans to play football in high school next year.

"He was such a kind soul," Lara said. "Never met anybody that didn't like him. He was loved by everybody. He always wanted to help wherever he could."

Now that help is coming from the community through hugs, tears and support as Retana's family remembers their loved one.

"He loved his family," Lara said. "We love him so much. I still can’t believe it right now."

While the collision didn't happen in front of Retana's school – Graham Middle School – a local group called Safe Mountain View said there have been at least three other students who have been hit by vehicles in the past 10 years.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.