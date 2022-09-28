A Look Inside PG&E's Crisis Center in San Ramon

Inside an office building in San Ramon is a crisis hub for utility company PG&E.

The upgraded facility is where analysts and meteorologists are monitoring a number of feeds to track weather and threats to its infrastructure, and other parts of the state.

“All of the things that we’re developing, we’re sharing with other research communities or academia or with the public through our website because this is all of us working together to ensure the safety of our state,” said Angie Gibson, PG&E’s VP of Emergency Preparedness.

PG&E calls it the Hazard Awareness and Warning center. It is their central site for tracking natural disasters like wildfires, but also earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, and avalanche hazards.

Ian Cull has more in the video above.