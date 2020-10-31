A Rare Blue Moon Will Fall on Halloween This Year — Here's How to See It

A blue moon will fall on Halloween this year, making the spookiest night of the year just a little bit eerier. On Oct. 31, there will be the second full moon of the month, which is what's commonly referred to as a "blue moon."

In the past, the definition of a blue moon was different. According to NASA, in a season with four full moons instead of three, the third full moon used to be (and sometimes still is) called “blue.” The Halloween full moon is the second of three in autumn this year, NBC News reports.

"There is not much significance to a blue moon other than timing coincidence," Karl Gebhardt, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Texas at Austin told NBC's "TODAY."

"Since the orbit of the moon around the Earth is about 27 days, as long as the timing is good, we can get two full moons in a month," Gebhardt said. "This is what is now called a blue moon. It’s great that it is happening on Halloween! That doesn’t happen very often, but it is 2020, so all bets are off. As far as I know, having two full moons in one month has never been more or less significant as it is today."

