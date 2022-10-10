Goodwill is hosting a series of events for A Week of Goodwill, October 13 to 19. There are exciting events all week and a finale celebration in SF on October 19. Community members are invited to join in the celebration of the December 2021 merger of Goodwill San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin with the Greater East Bay to form Goodwill of the San Francisco Bay on Wednesday.

As part of the celebration, Goodwill will have one of their electric delivery trucks on site to collect donations. Feel free to stop by Skyline Events SF and bring your donations as we celebrate one of the biggest Goodwill affiliates in California.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:00 AM- 1:00 PM

WHERE: Skyline Events SF, 601 Avenue of the Palms, San Francisco CA, 94130

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Other events include:

October 15,16,17 "Shop 'til You Drop at Goodwill Stores," three-day shopping event

October 18 "Look Good, Feel Good: Styling for Success," where you can help a Goodwill workforce development program graduate show up their professional best

To learn more, please click here.