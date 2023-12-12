Air travel this holiday season projected to break record, AAA says

The holiday season this year is likely to be the busiest on record at the nation's airports, and the roads will be crowded as well.

Since AAA began tracking travel in 2000, it projects this year to be the second highest year end holiday travel forecast with 115 million Americans expected to travel over Christmas and New Year’s.

Specifically for air travel, AAA projects this year will beat 2019’s record of 7.3 million air travelers, with 7.5 million people expected to be flying through the airports between Saturday, Dec. 23, and New Year's Day.

"Get there ahead of time," AAA spokesperson Aixa Dias said. "If you can reserve airport parking ahead of time, even better. And avoid checking a bag. AAA always advises that."

The roads are also expected to be pretty busy, especially the Saturday before Christmas and the Saturday before New Year's Day.

The busiest day that week is expected to be Thursday, Dec. 28, with a combination of people commuting for work, people wanting to leave town for New Year's Eve or people coming back from their Christmas travels.

Gas prices are expected to match last year’s national average of $3.10 or even dip below.