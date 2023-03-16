San Francisco

AAPI Community Remembers Victims Killed in Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings Two Years Later

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thursday marked two years since the horrific shootings at multiple Atlanta-area spas, that killed eight people, including six Asian women.

The Bay Area’s AAPI community joined other major cities around the country Thursday night, in honoring victims of Asian hate and violence.

The local event was held at Japantown's Kabuki Hotel.

Speakers included Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman. Attendees also heard from the father of Michelle Go, the Bay Area native who died after she was pushed in front of a New York subway last year.

Emma Goss has more in the video above.

