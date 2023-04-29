AAPI Heritage Month Activities Kick Off in San Francisco

May is AAPI Heritage Month. But festivities kicked off early Saturday in San Francisco’s Japantown.

With a pop-up event of music, dance and cultural performances with a promise street fair events coming up this summer.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Oakland resident Peter Tubig. “I was able to learn about the different dances traditions. I think it’s been really good.”

Organizers hope the events will get people back out in the neighborhoods in San Francisco on the other side of the pandemic.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed helped set the tone at Peace Plaza.

“We talk about San Francisco as a being a global city and place of diversity and that is maintained by culture and it’s maintained by the history,” she said.

A robust month of programming is expected in the city.

“I think we are hoping there is something for everyone for different generations,” said Claudine Cheng with the APA Heritage Foundation