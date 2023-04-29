San Francisco

AAPI Heritage Month Activities Kick Off in San Francisco

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

May is AAPI Heritage Month. But festivities kicked off early Saturday in San Francisco’s Japantown.

With a pop-up event of music, dance and cultural performances with a promise street fair events coming up this summer.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Oakland resident Peter Tubig. “I was able to learn about the different dances traditions. I think it’s been really good.”

Organizers hope the events will get people back out in the neighborhoods in San Francisco on the other side of the pandemic.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Power Restored to Hundreds After Days-Long PG&E Outage in San Francisco

San Francisco Apr 28

Tech Company Bucking the Trend by Opening New SF Offices

San Francisco Mayor London Breed helped set the tone at Peace Plaza.

“We talk about San Francisco as a being a global city and place of diversity and that is maintained by culture and it’s maintained by the history,” she said.

A robust month of programming is expected in the city.

“I think we are hoping there is something for everyone for different generations,” said Claudine Cheng with the APA Heritage Foundation

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoCelebrating AAPI Heritage
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us