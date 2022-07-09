Abortion Rights Supporters Hold Rally in San Jose

In San Jose, people gathered for a march for reproductive rights. People gathered near San Jose City Hall Saturday to some shared personal stories.

Other abortion rights supporters talked about the importance of actions like this, keeping up the pressure, and making sure their voices were heard.

At noon, San Jose abortion rights supporters gathered by city hall, they carried signs and spoke out against the historic Supreme Court ruling.

It was led by three students who came together with a message.

“As soon as I saw the overturning of Roe v Wade, I knew that something had to be done,” said San Jose resident Kiara Dixon.

“Our protest today is for reproductive and abortion rights standing in solidarity. We live in California so obviously our rights are protected right now we’re standing in solidarity,” said San Jose resident Taylor Hall.

Then, demonstrators who joined the march for reproductive rights came together and marched over to Saint James Park.

They talked about action, and we asked some today about action in Washington and President Joe Biden signing an executive order to boost access to abortion pills and protection action to emergency medical care and family planning among other things.

“I’m not feeling completely confident with it. I feel like it’s going to take a lot more than executive order like this is war, we need to be in the streets protesting and things are not going to change just doing an executive order,” said Elizabeth Brathwaite of San Ramon.

Meanwhile, in places like Sacramento abortion rights supporters rallied too. On the other side, in Chicago abortion rights opponents attended a rally.