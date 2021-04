A power outage in Santa Clara has left approximately 2,900 customers without power Thursday evening.

According to Silicon Valley Power's Twitter page, the outage is affecting 2,877 customers in the southwest part of Santa Clara.

Officials added that a troubleshooter is responding to the scene.

It's unknown at this time what caused the outage and when the area's power will be fully restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.