Above Normal Temperatures Expected Next Week in Bay Area

Above normal temperatures return to the Bay Area next week, with the highest chance for heat on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be five to 10 degrees above normal at the coast and 10 to 20 degrees above normal in interior locations.

Weather officials said it will be like last month's heat spike, but a little warmer. April 5-10, 1989, was the last time a similar spike came into the Bay Area, weather officials said.

"Overall, it's going to be warm," NWS meteorologist Roger Gass said.

Temperatures are expected to be normal Monday and Tuesday and then likely above normal Wednesday through Friday.

Weather officials said Livermore residents on Thursday are likely to see the temperature reach 85 degrees or higher. That will be the case in Santa Rosa and San Jose, too.

Forecasters give San Francisco and Monterey only a 28 percent chance the temperature on Thursday will get to at least 85 degrees.

But, forecasters still expect a balmy 79 degrees in those two cities.