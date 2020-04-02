AC Transit Bus Driver Tests Positive for COVID-19

An AC Transit driver has tested positive for coronavirus, what's believed to be the first confirmed case for the agency.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that the agency posted a letter at the bus yard Wednesday to notify staff. The notice said it’s unlikely the employee had the virus three weeks ago while he was still working but the union president says other drivers aren’t as sure.

"It’s possible,” said ATU Local 192 President Yvonne Willians. “We can’t either confirm nor deny whether that operator came into contact with one of the other operators or anybody else on AC Transit property or not.”

The union wants AC Transit leaders to explain why they didn’t notify employees when the driver dirst started showing symptoms of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the agency responded late Wednesday night saying any assertion that the district failed to communicate with staff promptly is baseless.