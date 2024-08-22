AC Transit vehicle involved in Oakland collision

An AC Transit vehicle was involved in a collision with a car in Oakland, firefighters said.
The crash was reported around 2 p.m. Thursday near International Boulevard and 102nd Avenue.
Firefighters said three patients were transported to a hospital. It is unclear if any of the patients were from the AC Transit vehicle, but the driver of the car had to be extricated, firefighters said.
No other information was immediately available.
