Oakland

AC Transit vehicle involved in Oakland collision

By NBC Bay Area staff

An AC Transit vehicle was involved in a collision with a car in Oakland, firefighters said.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. Thursday near International Boulevard and 102nd Avenue.

Firefighters said three patients were transported to a hospital. It is unclear if any of the patients were from the AC Transit vehicle, but the driver of the car had to be extricated, firefighters said.

No other information was immediately available.

