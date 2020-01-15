Acclaimed Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin Returns After Stroke

The nation's oldest national park ranger returned to work this week at the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond after a five-month absence.

Betty Reid Soskin, 98, who suffered a stroke in September, posted a message to Facebook indicating she would be back at her visitor center post "every Wednesday into the future" if all goes as planned.

Hello friends! This is actually Betty. Five months after a stroke, I'm back at work. Betty Reid Soskin

Soskin, long known as the oldest active park ranger working for the National Park Service, has gained national fame for her observations, but just before her illness, she had taken a break from her full schedule of appearances, a pause she attributed to fatigue.

Soskin also is the author of the acclaimed "Sign My Name To Freedom," which chronicles her experiences as a young worker in a WWII-segregated union hall, a singer, activist, mother, legislative representative, and park planner, according to news website the Richmond Standard.

A new documentary about her titled "No Time to Waste" is set to play on Feb. 2 at the San Rafael Film Center and on Feb. 22 at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco, the news outlet said.