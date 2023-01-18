ACE train

ACE Train Service Canceled Until Monday Due to Niles Canyon Mudslide

NBC Universal, Inc.

Altamont Corridor Express has canceled service until Monday due to an ongoing landslide problem in Niles Canyon near Fremont, the transit agency announced Wednesday.

The issue began Tuesday when an ACE train traveling through the area was struck by a landslide carrying mud, trees and other debris. On Wednesday morning, the landslide issue stalled an ACE train once again.

The transit agency said it was suspending service "due to the conditions of the mudslide location and for the safety of passengers and crews."

Niles Canyon 8 hours ago

Landslide Debris Cancels ACE Train Service Through Niles Canyon

Niles Canyon Jan 17

ACE Train Stalls Along Niles Canyon Due to Landslide

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

ACE trainNiles Canyon
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us