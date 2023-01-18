ACE Train Service Canceled Until Monday Due to Niles Canyon Mudslide

Altamont Corridor Express has canceled service until Monday due to an ongoing landslide problem in Niles Canyon near Fremont, the transit agency announced Wednesday.

The issue began Tuesday when an ACE train traveling through the area was struck by a landslide carrying mud, trees and other debris. On Wednesday morning, the landslide issue stalled an ACE train once again.

The transit agency said it was suspending service "due to the conditions of the mudslide location and for the safety of passengers and crews."