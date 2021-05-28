Los Angeles

Shia LaBeouf Ordered to Enter Anger Management Therapy Related to 2020 Altercation

The case stems from a June 2020 run-in during which the actor allegedly took a man's hat following a verbal altercation that turned physical.

By City News Service

In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for HFA

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been allowed to enter a 12-month diversion program in a criminal case in which he is charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft.

The 34-year-old actor on Thursday was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the alleged victim and the location of the alleged incident on the 4000 block of West Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles, and not to own or possess any weapons, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

LaBeouf also was ordered to participate in at least one therapy session per week that addresses anger management, utilize an alcohol-monitoring device, be randomly tested for alcohol intake, continue to participate in a 12-step program and not to use any force or violence, according to the City Attorney's Office.

Local

VTA Yard Shooting 29 mins ago

Families, Friends Remember VTA Yard Shooting Victims in Smaller Gatherings

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Man Arrested After Officer Assaulted in SF's Chinatown

The case stems from a June 2020 run-in during which the actor allegedly took a man's hat following a verbal altercation that turned physical.

LaBeouf's film credits include "Disturbia," "Honey Boy," "The Peanut Butter Falcon" and "Pieces of a Woman."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesShia LaBeoufcharges
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us