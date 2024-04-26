Thieves steal Rep. Adam Schiff's luggage in San Francisco

No one is immune from San Francisco car break-ins, not even a member of Congress.
Rep. Adam Schiff said thieves stole his bags from his car while it sat in a downtown San Francisco parking garage on Thursday.
That left him without a suit to wear to a high-end dinner with campaign supporters in Burlingame.
People at the dinner said Schiff wasn't ruffled by the ordeal and he acted as if everything was fine.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.