Thieves steal Rep. Adam Schiff's luggage in San Francisco

No one is immune from San Francisco car break-ins, not even a member of Congress.

Rep. Adam Schiff said thieves stole his bags from his car while it sat in a downtown San Francisco parking garage on Thursday.

That left him without a suit to wear to a high-end dinner with campaign supporters in Burlingame.

People at the dinner said Schiff wasn't ruffled by the ordeal and he acted as if everything was fine.