ADU resource fair held in Belmont as residents think of downsizing

By Christie Smith

An accessory dwelling unit fair was held in Belmont on Saturday, as some people have taken steps to build a unit.

The ADU fair, held at the Belmont Senior and Community Center, comes as California lawmakers have made it easier to construct them.

"We have four children, we are downsizing in life, and we might just live in the ADU and rent the house out," said Stacee, a fair attendee.

Anna Alekseyeva, director of the ADU Resource Center of San Mateo County, said there has been a lot of interest from homeowners.

"We know that California is in the midst of a housing crisis," she said. "It's interesting because the state legislature has passed a lot of pro-housing laws for years now, and ADUs are really the success story of housing in a lot of ways in California, if you look at permitting rates."

The Nonprofit organization provides resources to homeowners looking to construct an ADU.

"We have a number of vendors in the ADU space to come out, we have architects, we have designers, we have design build firms, we have project managers, financing professionals and these are all of the industry professionals that help build ADUs," Alekseyeva said. "We have some presentations happening around financing."

Carrie Diller of Inspired ADUs, an architecture firm that has designed ADUs since 2008, was also at the event, providing tours of local units so customers could see some possibilities.

