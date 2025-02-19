Advocates call for removal of mural at Santa Clara County courthouse in Palo Alto

The NAACP is calling for a mural to be removed from a Palo Alto courthouse as they say it's racist and offensive.

The large mural covers the high wall dividing two courtrooms and it’s located the first floor of the Santa Clara County Superior Court in Palo Alto.

The mural depicts indigenous people kneeling in front of priests.

The story was first reported by the San Jose Spotlight. Now, multiple groups want it removed or covered calling it deeply offensive.

“No historical piece should be left up that reminds another of culture or ethnicity that they have been marginalized,” said Raymond Goins, executive committee of the Silicon Valley Chapter of the NAACP.

Goins added that the mural, painted in the 1960s, showcases colonialism and belittles local indigenous people.

“So why would we want to endorse, or have on view a portrait that reminds the native population that they were enslaved by their captors?” he said.

The chairwoman of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe wrote in a letter to the court, “This artwork, draped across the walls of an institution meant to uphold justice, serves as a grotesque reminder of a history steeped in trauma, violence, and dehumanization.”

The unique thing about this situation is the court doesn’t want the mural either.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Administrators said it doesn't support the court's mission to serve the public and they say they asked the county to remove it four years ago. But also say they can't do anything without the county’s approval.

The Santa Clara County Superior Court released the following statement on Tuesday:

"The mural does not support the Court’s mission to serve the public by providing equal justice for all in a fair, accessible, effective, efficient, and courteous manner: by resolving disputes under the law; by applying the law consistently, impartially and independently; and by instilling public trust and confidence in the Court. The Court asked the County, which owns the Palo Alto Courthouse, to remove the mural in early 2021."

According to the San Jose Spotlight, the county has taken a position that the mural is an historical piece of art that cannot be painted over. The spotlight said the county has said it would support covering the mural – if the court pays for it.

Goins says the NAACP now plans to meet with the supervisors individually to get their support in getting the mural removed.

“We don’t fly confederate flags in this county because it’s racist, right? And confederate flags and just as historical as that painting is,” he said.