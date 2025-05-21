Advocates hold candlelight memorial following recent dog death at San Jose animal shelter

Advocates and families are demanding change at San Jose Animal Care Center.

It comes after the most recent death of a dog named Lola, who was under the care of the shelter before she died. Advocates say her death was preventable.

Many advocates gathered at San Jose City Hall Tuesday night to remember Lola and other pets who have died in a candlelight memorial.

An employee told NBC Bay Area last week that she responded to the sound of a medical alarm coming from the kennel where Lola was in at the san Jose Animal Care Center.

She said Lola had an IV in her leg and had been placed inside the kennel with a slip lead, a leash similar to a noose still around her neck. She said the leash tightened around Lola’s neck affecting her breathing. She later died.

Lola’s family told NBC Bay Area the dog got out of their home and ended up at the shelter. They did not want to show their faces during an interview Tuesday. But the 13-year-old daughter said Lola meant everything to her.

“Not a lot of words can explain the feeling of losing her, of loving her,” she said. “I love her very much, in my mind, my soul. She’s everything to be, she’s my best friend, my soulmate, my whole friend. I’m very sad, upset that we had to lose her.”

A former employee of the San Jose Animal Care Center attended Tuesday’s event. He said that he got fired last year. He also shared some photos with NBC Bay Area of what he said show inside the shelter and he said the photos highlighted disturbing conditions.

“There’s definitely things that will break your heart when you work at the shelter,” the former employee said. “There’s animals that are neglected constantly, there are animals that are mistreated.”

The San Jose Department of Public Works oversees the shelter. They released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The city of San José Animal Care Services (ACS) cares deeply about employees, animals, and the community we serve. Our priority is to provide the highest quality of care and a welcoming and humane place for animals and those who care for them. The city is currently conducting an internal review to better understand what occurred with Lola and are seeking input from an external expert to determine the cause of death. If any wrongdoing is found, there will be accountability.”

The incident comes about six months after a released audit found the shelter is overcrowded, dirty and is not doing enough to prevent disease. Advocates said San Jose city officials need to make changes.

“Changes need to be made at the shelter, particular management and the medical director. There needs to be a change made, so that employees are trained better, so that they know what to do in an emergency, so that animals aren’t dying,” said Rebekah Davis-Matthews, co-founder of Sustain Our Shelters.