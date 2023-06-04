Advocates Wear Orange, Rally Against Gun Violence on Golden Gate Bridge

A crowd walked across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Sunday as they marched and held a rally against gun violence.

They honored victims and survivors of gun violence and they also talked about ways to prevent it in the future. The group gathered near the Golden Gate Bridge as they wore orange and shared a message.

“We really want to show up for survivors and victims of gun violence today and really hold them in our hearts and demand action,” said Alex Navarro with Mom’s Demand Action. “I’m very proud of California leading the way on gun safety legislation and we just hope to keep going. There is so much more than we can do.”

Ewan Barker Plummer with Students Demand Action also attended Sunday’s rally.

“I'm tired of seeing young people like me being victims of gun violence. I remember being in middle school walking out and hearing about the shooting in Parkland, Florida. I remember last year walking out of school and hearing about the shooting in Uvalde, Texas and I think our generation is just tired of inaction from our politicians,” he said.

The group walked across the bridge, carrying signs. They even some shared personal stories of survival and their missions.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.